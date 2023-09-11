DeSantis: VP Harris Is Biden’s ‘Impeachment Insurance,’ Nobody Wants Her

j

DeSantis said, “This is a guy that is stumbling around the world stage. He is projecting weakness. I think our enemies have already taken advantage of that it’s likely to invite even more problems around the world. And so, you know, it’s sad. But, I think it’s obvious that he has been struggling for quite some time.”

He continued, “And you’re right, the corporate press is going to do whatever they can to run interference for him. I also look and think about who is waiting in the wings with Kamala. I think you are right in terms of the aptitude. Even though she is a lot younger, I think she has basically been his impeachment insurance because people know no matter how bad Biden is, nobody wants Harris.”

DeSantis added, “That is just reality. That is a sad situation America finds itself in. Meanwhile, our country is in a state of decline. We see it across the board in terms of our strength abroad, economy at home, our culture and education systems. Biden has been the custodian of that decline.”

