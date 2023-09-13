MSNBC’s Wallace: Mark Meadows So ‘Exposed’ In GA Criminal Case, He’s ‘Naked with His Rear End Hanging Out’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Wednesday on her show “Deadline” that Mark Meadows, who served as chief of staff under former President Donald Trump, was so “exposed” in the Georgia criminal RICO case he is “naked with his rear end hanging out.”

After playing clips from The House Select Committee investigating January 6, Wallace said, “I want to deal with this intent and this knowledge of illegality first, so, Cippolone and Jacob, based on their testimony to the committee, are the ones saying in all of these meetings to anyone that’s listening that the plot is illegal, the fake electors plots are illegal, Meadows isn’t just in the meeting, according to Cassidy Hutchinson, he’s convening it, it’s in his office. He’s convening Rudy and all of the people orchestrating the fake electors plots.”

She added, “I mean, I think that before I went back and watched some of the Meadows-specific evidence developed by the committee, because all of our talks about Meadows sort of swirl around the opaque nature of his status in the federal probes. I forgot how exposed he is, but he is, you know, naked with his rear end hanging out on the fake electors plot. He’s essentially its quarterback.”

