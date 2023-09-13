Scarborough: Every Democrat I Speak to Off Air Says Biden Is ‘Too Old’ to Run

On Wednesday, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said on his show “Morning Joe” that every Democrat he talks to says privately President Joe Biden is “too old” to run for a second term.

Scarborough said, “Everybody we talk to, every political discussion, all a lot about Trump, but when it comes to Joe Biden, people say, ‘Man, he’s too old to run isn’t he? He’s not going to. He’s not really going to run.’ When I say every discussion, I don’t mean 99% of the discussion. Every discussion. I asked Reverend Al if he was hearing it all the time on our show this past week. He’s hearing it as well.”

He continued, “So, you know, we often will complain about Republicans who will say one thing about Donald Trump off the air and another on air. Well, let me just say, Democrats, off the air, will say ‘Joe Biden’s too old. Why is he running?’ On the air they won’t say that.”

Scarborough concluded, “My question, of course is who could do a better job as president as Joe Biden? And who can beat Donald Trump? I don’t see a lot of Democrats out there. I don’t see any Democrats out there right now that could do that.”

