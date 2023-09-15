Behar: Trump Is ‘Vastly More Diminished,’ Has the ‘Vocabulary of a Toddler’

Joy Behar told her co-host Friday on ABC’s “The View” that she believes former President Donald Trump is “vastly more diminished” lately to the point of having the “vocabulary of a toddler.”

When asked about Hunter Biden during a SiriusXM interview with Megyn Kelly, Trump said, “They did it to me, and had they not done it to me, I think, and nobody officially said this, but I think had they not done it to me, and I’m very popular in the region, and I like them, and they like me, the Republican Party, perhaps you wouldn’t have it being done to them.”

Behar said, “They did me I do them. He has the vocabulary of a toddler. He came on this show. I went to his wedding to Marla., there were like a lot of times, I would see him and you would see him on TV. I think that he is vastly more diminished than people realize. If you listen to him, he has no words left.

She added, “They talk about Biden getting old he can’t put a sentence together.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Very immature and childish. I do think that, you know, no one should be above the law, whether you’re the president or you are a the president’s son and I believe that firmly.”

