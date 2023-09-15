MSNBC’s Wallace: ‘Sh-t Is About to Hit the Fan in This Country,’ Trump Is Inciting His ‘Cesspool’ MAGA Base

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Friday on her show “Deadline” that she believed “shit is about to hit the fan in this country” because former President Donald Trump was inciting his “cesspool” MAGA base.

Reading from a court filing by Special Counsel Jack Smith asking for a gag order on Trump, Wallace said, “The defendant is now attempting to undermine confidence in the criminal justice system and prejudice the jury pool through disparaging and inflammatory attacks on the citizens of this district, the court, prosecutors, and prospective witnesses.”

MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin said, “Nicolle, they’re not just trying to prevent harm to the jury process. They’re very clear there’s a danger to individual people going on here, too. And they quote the fact a woman in Texas was arrested for calling Judge Chutkan’s chambers and making a direct threat to her.”

Wallace said, “I’m going to say the thing that people say privately all the time and not on TV all very often. Something really bad is going to happen. Okay, shit is about to hit the fan in this country. Fox News had to veer away from a lunatic spewing hatred and death threats for Democratic officials in New York because of the migrant caucus.”

She continued, “Everyone is on, I don’t even know the word, everyone is, knows that we’re walking into something hideous and no one will do anything. I refuse to believe that nothing can be done. These are people getting their information, in part because of the vacuum being created by people with, I don’t even know if we call it a spine anymore. That might be an insult to spines, but there are still people out there with followings who can go out there. And here’s, here’s what I want to ask: when something happens, what do you want to be able to tell your kids and grandkids you did? Are you good with nothing? You good with, I didn’t do anything because I didn’t think anyone would listen to me. Trump tweeted something mean about me someday. Because you did something. I tried to do something.”

Wallace added, “Where are all of the Republicans who still have little slivers of a following in the cesspool that is the MAGA base?”

