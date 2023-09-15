Ramaswamy Predicts Biden Will Be a Sacrificial Lamb, Says Deep State Working to Get Him ‘Out of the Way’

Thursday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy predicted President Joe Biden’s own Democratic Party was looking to move him “out of the way.”

He said Biden would be a “sacrificial lamb.”

“Joe Biden, not looking so good,” host Jesse Watters said. “You saw the polls, you saw Pelosi twist the knife with Kamala Harris, how are things looking to you as a Republican?”

“Well, the good news is, I was happy to see that I’m beating Joe Biden in that poll and doing just fine,” Ramaswamy replied. “Here is the reality, though, Jesse, is that Joe Biden is a puppet for the managerial class and part of the reason — I don’t even talk about him that much in my speeches here in Iowa and elsewhere, is he’s a figurehead for the deep state and the managerial class.”

“And if they sacrifice him, they’re just going to trot out the next puppet,” he continued. “That’s why I think the Republican Party needs to not make the mistake we did in 2022 by actually focusing on a vision of our own. I think the more we’re going to talk about Biden, the less of an opportunity we actually have because he’s going to be a sacrificial lamb. You mark my words, even that Hunter Biden indictment, which I think is itself a smokescreen earlier today, that’s just going to be one more lever they use to get Joe Biden to get out of the way when he has stopped serving his useful purpose.”

