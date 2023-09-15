Tim Scott: Democrat Party, Progressive Left Are ‘Stuck in Jim Crow 1920s and ’30s’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, reacted to comments from ABC’s “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin, who claimed he could marry a white woman, who they likened to Ginni Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Scott called the remarks a product of Democrats and the so-called progressive left being stuck in the Jim Crow era of the previous century.

“So, here you have Justice Thomas, a black, Ginni Thomas who is white, and oh, he might marry a Ginni Thomas,” host Sean Hannity said. “Is that not playing the race card?”

“Absolutely, Sean. The Democrat Party and the progressive left they are stuck in Jim Crow 1920s and ’30s. What they do not want is a black man who thinks for himself,” Tim Scott replied. “You can be anything in America if you’re black except for conservative. That’s why Sunny is so radical and so disgusting with her comments.”

“They don’t want my life story to be told because it difficulties results the lies of the radical left,” he continued. “I can’t think of anything more disgusting and more disheartening to watch the Democrat Party descend down into the 1920s. Unbelievable.”

