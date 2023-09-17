FNC’s Bream to GOP Candidate Ramaswamy: What’s the Point of Your Campaign? — ‘Your Unfavorables Are Up’

FNC anchor Shannon Bream asked Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy what was the point of running when his unfavorable numbers are rising as Americans get to know him on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday.”

Bream said, “President Trump has widened his commanding lead at 60% now. Many analysts say everybody else is just sort of playing for second place. You said you would not accept the vice presidential spot. So what’s the point of your campaign now?”

Ramaswamy said, “The core focus for me is to take the America First agenda even farther that Donald Trump did.”

Bream said, “So your profile is growing, but as it does, our polling also shows your unfavorables are up. This is the latest polling, up 12 points since we polled this in August.”

She continued, “One recent opinion piece puts it this way. ‘Of all the descriptors attached to Vivek Ramaswamy, the 38-year-old political tyro enjoying a bizarre surge in the Republican primary race for second place, the most common one seems to be annoying.’ Why do you think, as more people have gotten to know you, your unfavorables are up too?”

Ramaswamy said, “We have been taking intense criticism, Shannon, over the last several weeks since I performed well on that second debate. And this is part of the process. So I invite the open debate. The reality is many people are annoyed by my rise and believe that a 38-year-old is too young to be US president. The fact of the matter is Thomas Jefferson was 33 years old when he wrote the U.S. Declaration of Independence. He also invented the swivel chair while he was at it, by the way. And so I think we need to revive that spirit.”

