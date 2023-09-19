Comer: Bidens ‘Doing Everything in Their Power to Obstruct This Investigation’

Monday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) accused President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden and the Biden administration of doing “everything in their power” to obstruct his committee’s investigation into Biden family finances.

“Congressman, also on a separate note, Abbe Lowell, one of Hunter Biden’s attorneys, is out there claiming that you’re being dishonest in one of your requests about this February issue of Hunter’s bank records, which you claim that they never responded to,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham said. “But he is saying that Hunter’s legal team did respond the next day, saying, in part, I would offer to sit with you and your staff to see whether Mr. Biden has information that may inform some legitimate legislative purpose and be helpful to the committee, but you never responded to that offer. So, what’s the real story here, Congressman?”

“The real story is we asked for bank records, and he wanted to come in and offered to patronize and waste taxpayer dollars by tying up legal fees, wondering why we, he couldn’t understand why we were requesting him,” Comer replied. “He wanted to know the legislative intent when everyone in America knows that the Biden family has taken in over $20 million from foreign oligarchs, and they can’t say a single thing they did to earn this money.”

“So, if Joe Biden wants to do what he said he would do when he was running for president and be the most transparent president in the history of America, he can comply with our simple request,” he continued. “If he’s innocent, then he’ll make us look bad. But instead of complying with our request and being transparent with his personal finances, he set up a war room in the White House. He’s suing whistleblowers who have bravely come forward to tell the truth about how their credible investigation was obstructed, and they continue to do everything in their power to obstruct this investigation.”

