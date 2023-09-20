Dem Rep. Dean: Moderate Republicans ‘Embarrassed’ by Judiciary Committee — ‘No Dignity’

Representative Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” moderate Republicans have told her they were embarrassed by the House Judiciary Committee because they had “no dignity.”

Discussing Attorney General Merrick Garland’s hearing before the Judiciary Committee, anchor Joy Reid said, “I have to be honest with you today, the bits that I watched of this hearing today, I’m embarrassed. I’m embarrassed that this is our government. I’m embarrassed for Republicans, though they seem to have no capacity for being embarrassed for themselves. I just wonder how it felt for you to sit through this day of, I can’t call it anything other than nonsense?”

Dean said, “I feel embarrassment for our committee, for the dignity of our work. I feel that embarrassment. Speaking to other moderate Republicans who are sadly too quiet, they are embarrassed for this.”

She continued, “I’m on other committees. I’m on Foreign Affairs. There is a dignity to our disagreement. You see in this committee, the Judiciary Committee, there’s no dignity. There was no oversight. This is fecklessness and fealty to one former president. I was thinking, you know, the attorney general was sworn in to tell the truth. I wish that all of us had been sworn in to tell the truth. You saw lie after lie after disinformation on this committee. It is shameless but they know no shame.”

