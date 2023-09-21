Comer: Impeachment Inquiry ‘Unfortunate’ But Biden ‘Blocked and Obstructed Us at Every Turn’

House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said Thursday on FNC’s “The Faulkner Focus” that it was “unfortunate” House Republicans have started an impeachment inquiry, but President Joe Biden and his legal team “have blocked and obstructed” their investigation at “every turn.”

Comer said, “This is an impeachment inquiry. It’s unfortunate we have had to go here, but this family, the Biden family, this administration, the Biden administration and his legal team have blocked and obstructed us at every turn.”

He continued, “Yet we continue to uncover more findings, more evidence of wrongdoing by the Biden family. So this is the next step: an impeachment inquiry. We are not talking about having an impeachment vote. This is not an impeachment trial. This is an inquiry so that we have every tool at our disposal to get to a speedy trial if and when we head to court over these personal bank records.”

Comer added, “We’re having an impeachment inquiry because we have gotten to the point to where there is so much evidence of wrongdoing by the Biden family, and Joe Biden has lied so many times to the American people about his knowledge of his family’s wrongdoings.”

