Warren: Rupert Murdoch ‘Built a Hate-For-Profit Machine’ That Did ‘Incalculable Damage’ to U.S.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that retiring Fox News chairman Rupert Murdoch built the network into a “hate-for-profit machine” that caused “incalculable damage” to the United States.

Discussing Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-AL) hold on military promotions, Warren said, “We have to put a stop to this and to find a way to move all of these people through together. Our national defense depends on moving our military leaders forward and getting Senator Tuberville out of the way.

Anchor Joy Reid said, “You know it seems that what Tuberville is doing and others are doing does seem in many incidences to essentially entertain viewers of right network Fox, and other right wing media. There does not seem to be a purpose behind that. You have called Fox a dangerous, you know, factory of lies and been very blunt in your assessment of the damage that they’ve done to our democracy.”

Reid asked, “Do you have comment on the fact that Rupert Murdoch, at 92, is now stepping down and is becoming an emeritus and no longer running the company?”

Warren said, “Rupert Murdoch built a hate-for-profit machine and that machine has undermined our democracy and done incalculable damage to this nation. I’m glad he’s leaving, but I wish he’d never come.”

