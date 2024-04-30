Coalition Government Begins: House Democrats Announce They Will Save Speaker Johnson

Republicans began the Congress with a bold agenda to hold President Joe Biden accountable, but they’ll finish it in a coalition government with Democrats despite Republicans maintaining their slim majority.

House Democrat leadership issued a joint statement Tuesday announcing Democrats would table any vote on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) motion to oust Speaker Mike Johnson (R-L). The move cements a governing partnership that began when Johnson relied on Democrats to advance his foreign aid scheme after a monumental flip-flop from his position that no more foreign aid would be considered until securing the southern border.

The remarkable Democrat statement praised the embattled Speaker for partnering with a “bipartisan coalition” of President Biden and “traditional Republicans” to “[push] back against MAGA extremism” and unleash tens of billions in aid to Ukraine and Gaza.

“For months, House Republicans irresponsibly delayed critical security assistance to our democratic allies in Ukraine, Israel, and the Indo-Pacific, which simultaneously blocking humanitarian assistance to civilians in harm’s way in places like Gaza, Haiti, and the Sudan,” the leaders said. “Thanks to a bipartisan coalition of Democrats and Republicans, led by President Biden, we were finally able to meet the national security needs of the American people.

It continued, “at this moment, upon completion of our national security work, the time has come to turn the page on this chapter of Pro-Putin Republican obstruction,” announcing it would save Johnson now that the Democrat agenda has passed Congress.

Their historic statement followed a Tuesday closed door meeting of House Democrats and reports that some Democrats in attendance insisted they would need yet more from Johnson in exchange for saving him.

Greene implied she will force the Democrats to go on record.

“Mike Johnson is officially the Democrat Speaker of the House,” Greene responded, asking “what slimy back room deal did Johnson make for the Democrats’ support?”

Everyday, I fight the Democrat agenda destroying America and I fight for an America First Republican agenda. Mike Johnson is officially the Democrat Speaker of the House. Here is their official endorsement of his Speakership. What slimy back room deal did Johnson make for the… pic.twitter.com/HGDyDzvJQH — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 30, 2024

She continued, “I’m a big believer in recorded votes because putting Congress on record allows every American to see the truth and provides transparency to our votes. Americans deserve to see the Uniparty on full display. I’m about to give them their coming out party!”

The Ukraine aid of Johnson’s foreign financing package passed with a majority of Democrats and over the objections of a majority of Republicans. To move that package to the floor, Johnson had taken the history step of relying on the minority party to overcome the objections of the ostensible majority.

Johnson’s move was the first time a Speaker had taken such a step since record keeping began.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.