Raskin: Reps. Gaetz, Greene Will ‘End Their Political Careers by Shutting Down the Government for No Reason’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he believes Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will “end their political careers by shutting down the government for no reason.”

Raskin said, “Donald Trump is calling the shots across the board. He thinks he can shut down his indictments and the work of the special counsel and the Department of Justice and the federal courts by getting Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene and three other members of the MAGA caucus to derail the House and shut down the government of the United States.”

He continued, “He’s badly mistaken. Jack Smith and the prosecutors are funded by a continuing indefinite appropriation to the Department of Justice, and they’re exempted because the attorney general is a presidential appointee. The federal courts themselves are open for business for criminal trials, because they relate to the protection of life, property and public safety.”

Raskin added, “So he’s going to shut down the rest of the U.S. government in order to blockade his prosecutions, but it’s not even going to work. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz who wants to run for governor of Florida according to all the Republicans I serve with, should figure out right now they’re just going to end their political careers by shutting down the government for no reason. They should tell Donald Trump his plan is not going to work.”

