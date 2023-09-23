Hochul: Some People Falsely Claim Asylum to Get in, I’m Glad Biden Gave People Claiming Asylum Work Permits

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) praised the Biden administration for granting work permits to Venezuelan migrants because “These individuals came here in search of what all of our immigrant parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents came for, and that’s a shot at a better life.” But also stated that some people say “they’re here seeking asylum, without any real basis for that” and then it takes years to determine if those claims are valid.

Hochul praised the work permit move by stating, “These individuals came here in search of what all of our immigrant parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents came for, and that’s a shot at a better life. But it all comes down to whether or not you can work. So, we’ve had this untenable situation, where, because of the city’s right-to-shelter agreement, these individuals have been housed at taxpayer cost, but not able to work.”

Later, she added, “[T]here is an answer to this, as I mentioned, it’s two-fold: One is more enforcement at the border, because people are coming here illegally and even just saying they’re here seeking asylum, without any real basis for that, it’ll take five to seven years to determine whether or not someone is here legally through asylum. And, at that point, then they have to go back if they’re denied. So, it’s a system that’s broken there. But, also, in Washington, we need help with comprehensive immigration reform. The Republicans have to stop playing political games with this.”

