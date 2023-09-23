White House on Concerns Expanding TPS Will Encourage Crossing Border: We’ve ‘Met’ Pledge to Act on Illegal Migration

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Way Too Early,” White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton responded to concerns that the Biden administration’s move to grant temporary status to Venezuelan migrants will incentivize more people to cross the border by stating that there has been a clear message from President Joe Biden that “If you don’t enter the country lawfully, we will take action, and the President has met that with increased enforcement.”

Dalton said, “Earlier, this week, this President mobilized additional enforcement resources to the borders, on top of the record levels of CBP agents already enforcing our border and enforcing our policies, and he is expanding capacity at the border.”

Host Jonathan Lemire then asked, “So, let’s talk about the Venezuelans, this move to offer temporary legal status, some have suggested or expressed a concern that that might just provide incentive for more to cross the border. What’s the response to them?”

Dalton responded, “Well, this President has been very, very clear. We put in policies earlier this year to ensure that we are sending a very clear message that if you do not come to this country lawfully, you will be removed. We’ve stepped up enforcement on the border to do just that. We, right now, have doubled ICE international flights and removals over last year’s levels. And so, our message remains very clear: If you don’t enter the country lawfully, we will take action, and the President has met that with increased enforcement.”

