Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Menendez Should Resign Over ‘Extremely Serious’ Bribery Charges

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) should resign because of the “extremely serious” federal charges he faces.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to ask you about some democratic politics. You were outspoken about George Santos, the New York congressman and said he should resign because of all the legal issues and ethical issues he was facing. Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey, as you know, has just been indicted on bribery charges. Should he resign? And what do you think of his statement that it has to do with him being a Latino?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Well, you know, I think it’s- the situation is quite unfortunate, but I do believe that it is in the best interest for Senator Menendez to resign in this moment. As you mentioned, consistency matters. It shouldn’t matter whether it’s a Republican or a Democrat. The details in this indictment are extremely serious. They involve the nature of, of not just his but all of our seats in Congress. And while you know, as a Latina, there are absolutely ways in which there is systemic bias. But I think what is here in this indictment is quite clear. And- and I believe is in the best interest to maintain the integrity of the seat. I want to emphasize that all people are- they must be extended the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. That is the legal reality in our country. But when it comes to the political and the standard of dignity that we want to maintain for the public in the United States Congress, I do believe it is in- in the best interests.