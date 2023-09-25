Maxine Waters: Republicans Are ‘Not Patriots,’ They’re ‘Destroying’ Our Country

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that Republicans are “not patriots” because they are “destroying” our country.

Waters said, “We’re heading for a shutdown. The Republican Party is in complete disarray. It is chaotic. The speaker is on his knees, begging. He saw his soul when we saw 15 roll calls that were taken in order for him to be speaker. Now, he has no control.”

Anchor Jonathan Capehart asked, “I was going to ask you your assessment of Speaker McCarthy’s leadership, but I don’t think leadership pertains to him, given what you just said.”

Waters said, “No, he’s pathetic.”

She continued, “The Republicans who have claimed patriotism, claim that they love this country, they don’t care. If they will allow seniors, and veterans, to not be able to get their disability checks, for example they don’t care. If they would allow education to be dismantled in this country they don’t care. If they don’t care about the people sleeping on the streets, the homeless, and they’re cutting housing vouchers they’re not patriots.”

Maxine Waters concluded, “They are basically not only disrupting this country, they are destroying it. They cannot claim patriotism anymore. We who fight for the people, claim patriotism. We are the patriots not them. For the Republicans, patriotism is lost. It’s gone.”

