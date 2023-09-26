Dem Rep. Beyer: Biden Needs ‘Much Stronger Response’ to Egypt’s ‘Espionage’ with Menendez, Should Withhold Aid

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) called for the Biden administration to have a “much stronger response” to Egypt “conducting essentially an espionage operation within the U.S. Senate” according to the indictment of Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and that the clear response is to withhold all military aid to the country.

Beyer said, “The Biden administration right now is withholding 65 million, considering withholding the rest of it. But Sen. Menendez, on the other hand, was working actively to make sure they got all of their money. So, he’s doing one thing — he says one thing, but he does something completely opposite.”

Host Kaitlan Collins then asked, “What do you think this warrants from the administration? They just announced $235 million in military aid in recent weeks to Egypt. … What questions does this raise about that relationship going forward?”

Beyer responded, “Well, the biggest question it raises is Egypt, a friend and an ally, ostensibly, is conducting essentially an espionage operation within the U.S. Senate right here in Washington, D.C. I think that calls for a much stronger response from the Biden administration and that the straightforward one is to withhold the whole $300 million.”

