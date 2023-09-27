McCaskill: ‘New Weird Trump’ Republicans Bought His Successful Businessman ‘Scam’

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said on Wednesday on “Deadline,” that former President Donald Trump’s “new weird” Republican Party bought the “scam” that he was a successful businessman.

McCaskill said, “I don’t think it is the normal Republican Party.”

She continued, “This is what I call the new weird Trump Republican Party where up is down and down is up. And we don’t have free trade anymore and we don’t care about protecting democracy or freedom around the world. I really do think the interesting thing, when I would go around Missouri and I’d go to very, very pro-trump areas and do town halls, i would invariably have a private conversation with some of the people there that didn’t support me but were wildly supportive of Donald Trump. I would ask them questions.”:

She added, “Invariably they would say to me, ‘He’s such a successful businessman. We need a successful businessman in the White House.’ And, you know, they bought it. The reason they did was because of “The Apprentice.” They all watched that show. You’re fired. It was just a show. It was all made-up BS, but people bought that he was a wonderful businessman.”

McCaskill concluded, “Essentially his entire adult life has been a scam. His entire adult life. His business model was don’t pay taxes, don’t pay people who work for you, lie.”

