Pence: Trump’s Comments Regarding Milley Were ‘Inexcusable’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday on CNN’s “The Source” that former President Donald Trump’s comments about Gen. Mark Milley were “inexcusable.”

Monday on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump said the retired chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff had committed “an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!”

Pence said, “I haven’t agreed with every decision that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs has made in the last two years with a lot of the woke politics that have made their way into the Pentagon, but I expect all of that’s coming out of the Biden White House, and I’m grateful for General Milley’s long career of service in the uniform of the United States.”

He continued, “Kaitlan, I don’t know who he was referring to there, but I must tell you that Donald Trump’s recent comments regarding General Milley were inexcusable. When you think of General Milley’s incredible years of service in the uniform of the United States, to make the kind of statements the former president made are just unacceptable.”

Pence added, “What I agree with is what General Milley said about the oath that men and women in uniform take. I can’t affirm or comment on what or who General Milley was referring to, but I can affirm his eloquent reference to the men and women who served in the uniform of the United States today and throughout the history of this country.”

