Breitbart’s Marlow: Biden Business Deals ‘Limitless and They Are Ongoing’

During an appearance on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow, author of Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration, discussed the controversial business deals tied to President Joe Biden and his family.

Marlow laid out evidence against the president that could be grounds for impeachment.

“Alex, we have been talking about the fact that the family of Joe Biden may very well be still doing influence peddling through Hunter Biden’s art,” FNC host Maria Bartiromo said. “What else do they need? The evidence has been overwhelming to impeach this guy. Will they?”

“No, we have ample evidence,” Marlow replied. “And you can go back to all of these Chinese business deals, where there’s still so many stones unturned, Maria, for example, that Hunter sold Rosemont Realty to an entity that was known by Xi Jinping as the Dragon Head because of its strategic importance. Hunter got paid off for it, but he also retains a stake in this company. We have no idea how much that stake is. And the executive branch is not going to be forthcoming. That’s why we need to pursue impeachment because the executive branch is trying to obfuscate and trying not to answer questions, trying not to turn over documentation, communications and bank records.”

“They have to do all of this,” he continued. “This all has to get done right away because the deals are limitless, and they are ongoing. Remember, if you hear Kevin Morris making a deal, do not hear Kevin Morris. Hear BHR. And BHR means the Bank of China. So, if Kevin Morris is involved, you have to know that this is perhaps the Bank of China and Chinese involvement. And that’s just one place. How about Ukraine? The tie between Jim Biden, the former nightclub owner who is not only tied into the effing spy chief of China, which is Hunter’s words, not mine, he also has deep ties in Ukraine.”

“All of these are constellations of corruption regarding Biden’s entire family,” Marlow added. “The world has figured out you pay the Biden family, you get stuff in return from Joe.”

