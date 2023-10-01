Matt Gaetz: I Will Move to Oust McCarthy as Speaker this Week

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he will offer a motion to vacate the Speakership of Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) this week.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “The House gavels back in tomorrow at noon. Are you going to make a motion to vacate?”

Gaetz said, “Speaker McCarthy made an agreement with house conservatives in January, and since then he has been in brazen, repeated material breach of that agreement. This agreement that he made with Democrats, to really blow past a lot of the spending guardrails we had set up is the last straw. And overnight I learned that Kevin McCarthy had a secret deal with Democrats on Ukraine as he was baiting Republicans to vote for a continuing resolution without Ukraine money, saying that we were going to jam it in thew Senate on Ukraine, he turns around and makes a secret deal.”

Tapper asked, “So a motion to vacate tomorrow?”

Gaetz said, “I do intend to file a motion to vacate the Speaker McCarthy this week. I think we need to rip off the band-aid. The one thing everybody has in common is no one trusts McCarthy. He lied to Biden, he lied to House conservatives.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN