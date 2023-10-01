McCarthy to Gaetz: ‘Bring It On,’ I’ll Survive as Speaker

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) plans to come after his speakership will fail.

Anchor Margaret Brennan said, “I want to start, though, on the news from Congressman Matt Gaetz, who says he’s going to seek a motion to vacate. He’s going to try to oust you as speaker of the House.”

McCarthy said, “That’s nothing new. He’s tried to do that from the moment I ran for office.”

Brennan said, “This time, he says he’s going to keep going. Can you survive?”

McCarthy said, “I’ll survive. You know, this is personal with Matt. Matt voted against the most conservative ability to protect our border secure our border. He’s more interested in securing TV interviews than doing something. He wanted to push us into a shutdown, even threatening his own district with all the military people there who would not be paid. Only because he wants to take this motion, so be it. Bring it on! Let’s get over with it, and let’s start governing. If he’s upset because he tried to push us in a shutdown, and I made sure government didn’t shut down, then let’s have that fight.”

