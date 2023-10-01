Nancy Pelosi: Shutdown Deal was a ‘Defeat’ for MAGA

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the last-minute deal to avoid a government shutdown was a win for Democrats and a “defeat” for MAGA.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “House Democrats are going to seek your advice regarding this news made moments ago on the show about this pending motion to vacate Kevin McCarthy’s speakership. How will you vote, and what advice would you give your fellow Democrats on whether they can trust Kevin McCarthy if he makes Democrats an offer so he can stay in power?”

Pelosi said, “My advice to my fellow Democrats is simple. Follow the leader — Hakeem Jeffries has done a great job yesterday. We had a victory in the continuing resolution. It was a victory for Democrats, a defeat for the MAGAs.”

She added, “These are people who gave a tax cut to the richest people in America to the cost of $2 trillion to our national debt when what’s-his-name was president of the United States. $20 trillion to the $2 trillion to the national debt. And that was to give 81% of the benefits to the top 1%. They’re on the prowl for Medicare, Medicaid. In their bill, they would cut a huge amount, almost a third of the administration of Social Security to help meet the needs of beneficiaries who have questions and the rest.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN