Massie: Nobody Who Voted Against McCarthy Fought Against COVID Spending Like I Did, They Were Scared of Trump

On Tuesday’s “Mark Levin Show,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) reacted to the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House Speaker by stating that those who voted for the ouster didn’t back him up when he pushed against much bigger spending in the CARES Act “because they didn’t want the President screaming at them, even though that was Pelosi’s bill.”

Massie said, “We just shot ourselves in the foot” by booting McCarthy.

He added, “I’m the guy who came to Washington, D.C., during COVID, on March 27, 2020, and made all of these folks show up and vote on the CARES Act. And they hated my guts. That was $2 trillion of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spending. You were with me, Mark. I remember it. But the President was against me. He called me up and screamed at me. … President Trump screamed at me and said he would work against me, said I should be thrown out of the party for merely requesting a –.”

Host Mark Levin then cut in to ask, “Now, let me ask you something, Rep. Massie, did you have support from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)?”

Massie answered, “No.”

Massie added, “That’s the funny thing here. By the way, Matt Gaetz is a friend. I have campaigned for him, but I had support — I don’t want to single him out — I had support from nobody, zero. … That’s $2 trillion. And now they’re saying they’re vacating Speaker McCarthy over 100 billion. I’m like, where were you when there was the CARES Act?”

Massie further stated that “none of them were willing to fight like I was willing to fight on the $2 trillion CARES Act three years ago because they didn’t want the President screaming at them, even though that was Pelosi’s bill.”

