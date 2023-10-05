Nancy Mace: ‘The Establishment Is Coming After Me — I’ve Had a Lot of Threats About My Fundraising’

Wednesday, during an appearance on CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) discussed her decision to vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) ouster and the repercussions from it.

“Because of your vote, are you concerned that you’ll be expelled from the Republican conference or kicked off your committees?” host Kaitlan Collins asked.

“Well, it’s certainly the eight of us that voted this way,” Mace replied. “I mean, if you want to have the gavel, if you want to move forward, united, you’re going to need our votes. And I think, if we look backward and punish people based on their principles? That’s only going to further divide our conference. We have a lot of work to do. We promised the American people we would deliver results. And we need to do that. I don’t judge my colleagues for their votes, or for what their values are, or their principles are.”

“And I’ve always said, Kaitlan, I’ve said it on your show,” she added. “I am willing to work with anyone who’s willing to work with me. Period. And that means moving the ball forward.”

“So, you’re not worried about it?” Collins said.

“I am not today,” Mace responded. “I mean, they can do what they want to do. I’ve been in a lot of fights. I was the first woman to graduate from the Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina. I am not afraid of standing on principle and my values. And I will say, Kaitlan. The Establishment is coming after me. I’ve had a lot of threats about my fundraising.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor