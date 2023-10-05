TX Lt. Gov. Patrick: Biden Let Wall Material Sit for Years, He’s Pretending to Build One for Politics

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) reacted to the Biden administration claiming that it had to build part of a border wall because Congress allocated the money by stating that the excuse is nonsense because “They’ve left that money sitting there for the entire administration so far, and they’ve had border wall material sitting on the ground for three years.”

Patrick said, “So, after about 8 million people, hundreds from the terror watchlist, and thousands of criminals have already crossed the border, it’s about damn time they do something, even if they want to pretend they don’t want to do it. And this idea, Laura, that, well, we can’t well let the money [lay] there, we have to follow the rule of law. We all know, as you said, it’s a total fraud. It’s a total lie. They’ve left that money sitting there for the entire administration so far, and they’ve had border wall material sitting on the ground for three years. … No, the only reason they’re doing this is they know they’re in deep trouble in 2024 on how they’ve mishandled the border and how it’s impacting this country and voters.”

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) added to Patrick’s point by asking, “If this is what they need to do to be legal today, were they violating the law yesterday or last month? I would say this is their job since they came into office, but suddenly, there’s some special thing about this one date in October ’23? Americans are smart enough to see right through it.”

Later, Patrick stated that he’s skeptical that much wall will actually be built.

