DeSantis: Trump ‘Didn’t Deliver on His Core Promises’

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL), a 2024 presidential candidate, said Friday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that former President Donald Trump did not deliver on his core promises during his administration.

Co-host Joe Kernen said, “The latest strategy may be to go to Iowa but for every candidate in the race former President Trump looms large.”

He asked, “Hillary Clinton just said something like maybe that cult needs to go to some reeducation training or something just to get out of the Trump cult, but you see what you’re up against and how difficult it is?”

DeSantis said, “I reject that. I mean, look, these are patriotic Americans.”

Kernen said, “How do you keep them, though, if you attack President Trump? You’ve had trouble walking that fine line between really attacking him and not wanting to alienate his supporters.”

DeSantis said, “There’s a lot of differences. This is all fair game. These folks get it. They want to see the country do well. Some people will be with Trump no matter what, but I think the bulk of the people are people that appreciate what he did, they also understand that he’s got limitations in terms of his electability.He would be a lame duck on day one, if he could even get elected. I think he’d have major problems with personnel.”

He added, “He didn’t deliver on his core promises to drain the swamp, get Mexico pay for the border wall, or to eliminate the debt. He added $7.8 trillion to the debt. So that’s all fair game. We will be able to make that case. And I’ve delivered on these policies better than anybody.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN