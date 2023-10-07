Blackburn: Israel Needs to Know We Fully Stand with Them

Saturday, during an appearance on Fox News, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) argued Israel needed to be aware that the United States was standing with them as it confronts the threat from Hamas.

She also criticized the Biden administration for its reversal of policy on Palestine from the previous Trump administration.

“Israel is our strongest ally in the Middle East, and we need to be standing with them,” she said. “And when you look at the actions that what I call the New Axis of Evil – Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea – take, you have to think about where they’re going to move and what they’re going to do. And Iran is teamed up with Hamas — is what we are hearing. That is what the reporting is coming out of there.”

“We know that when we had President Trump that, he cut aid to Palestine,” Blackburn continued. “President Biden chose to re-up that aid, even surpassing the amounts they had had before. And for Congress, it is going to be important to realize that a strong defense helps the United States protect ourselves. It also helps our allies, and making certain that people who are our allies know that they are our allies and we’re going to be true to our word and we’re going to stand with them is something that is important. And our adversaries need to fear us, and we need to be true to that.”

