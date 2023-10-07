Dem Rep. Sherman: Israel ‘Can’t Leave This Monster in Gaza’ — I’d Support Invasion of Gaza if Needed

During an interview with CNN on Saturday, Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) stated that “Israel is going to have to dismantle Hamas” and “can’t leave this monster in Gaza any longer.” And he would support a large-scale ground invasion of Gaza by Israel if it’s needed.

Sherman stated, “This is Israel’s 9/11. This will have to go on for some time, because Israel is going to have to dismantle Hamas. They can’t just absorb these casualties. Because if they do, then this will happen again two months from now, four months from now.”

He added that America should give Israel diplomatic support, “because there are already those who are telling Israel to stand down, to do nothing, to absorb the casualties and not respond. And, in fact, Israel’s going to have to respond. You can’t leave this monster in Gaza any longer.”

Sherman further stated that “the vast majority of members” of the House will be “making it clear that we don’t just stand with Israel when it’s the victim. We stand with Israel when they do the necessary retaliation.”

Host Wolf Blitzer then asked, “Because we’re seeing a lot of support for Israel coming from Democrats like you and Republicans, conservatives and liberals. Do you see that going forward?”

Sherman responded, “I think that keeps going. There may be some who take a step back when Israel does what it has to do. But Israel can’t just be a victim in this case. It has to make itself safe for the future.”

Blitzer then asked, “So, you would support, if Israel launches a massive ground invasion of Gaza right now to try to end the Hamas threat, you would support that?”

Sherman answered, “If that’s what Israel needs to do, I would support it and I’d understand it. Because if you don’t dismantle Hamas today, they are going to be back tomorrow.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett