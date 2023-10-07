MSNBC’s Mohyeldin: Attacks on Israel a Failure of U.S. Not Changing Policy, Israel Focusing on Peace with Other Nations

During MSNBC’s coverage of the Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday, MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin stated that the lives lost “are very deadly consequences of failed policies, failure on the American administration’s part to change course, to take a different course of action with how we deal with the Palestinians and the Israelis, failure on Israel’s part,” by focusing on pursuing peace with the rest of the Arab world.

Mohyeldin said, “I go back to that point that the Israeli prime minister was making, which is, I’m going out to reach peace with the Arab world, and I’m going to come back and make peace with the Palestinians. And here’s ultimately the end result of that, which is, you have ignored the Palestinians. And I’m not saying he’s ignored it in the sense of saying, oh we’re not dealing with Palestinians, or we’re not prepared to deal with the Palestinians. It’s simply saying, I’m going to put the priority of our resources on peace with Saudi Arabia, I’m going to put the priority of our resources on peace with the United Arab Emirates and others and I’m going to get the Americans to buy into that. I’m going to get the Europeans to buy into that. And when others were saying, listen, that’s important, that’s good, that’s going to matter, but it’s not going to change what is happening on the ground every day for Israelis. Because Israelis were being killed this year. Palestinians were being killed, and Israelis were being killed. So, the Abraham Accords did not bring Israel the peace that Israelis wanted to bring.”

He continued, “It brought them business…again, important stuff. But if you’re trying to solve a problem that has now persisted for the better part of a century, and you’re trying to do it the same way over and over and over again, it is, by definition, insanity. And what we’re seeing today are very deadly consequences of failed policies, failure on the American administration’s part to change course, to take a different course of action with how we deal with the Palestinians and the Israelis, failure on Israel’s part, failure on the region’s part to not be able to say, this is an issue that matters.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett