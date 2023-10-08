David Friedman: Jewish People Seeing Some of the Most Barbaric Acts Since the Holocaust

Former Trump administration U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman said on a preview of Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” that Hamas’ terror attacks on Jewish people were “some of the most barbaric acts since the Holocaust.”

Friedman said, “We saw today some of the most brutal acts against Jewish people that we have seen since the Holocaust. This was very, very difficult to watch, painful to watch. I’m here in Jerusalem. I was in and out of shelters all day long. Jewish people murdered, civilians murdered, pulled out of their homes all through an expensive, highly sophisticated attack with lethal and advanced equipment. How did Hamas get all that stuff? They don’t earn any money it is a terrorist organization.”

He continued, “They get the money from Iran, which we are now appeasing and facilitating and taking off, lifting sanctions and emboldening them and making them even richer. So, we are giving Iran money to help Hamas. The Palestinian Authority gives a lot of money to Hamas. We didn’t give them any money in the Trump administration. They are getting it now because the Biden administration has reversed that.”

Friedman added, “Our government directly and indirectly providing funding to some of the worst actors on the planet. All of that many filters down trickles down into the hands of this vile terrorist organization, which uses it to buy the kinds of weaponry in the planning and training that enabled them to commit these barbaric acts today.”

