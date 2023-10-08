Jeffries: Democrats Ready to Enter into a Bipartisan Coalition to Run House

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Democrats were ready to enter into a bipartisan agreement to run the House of Representatives.

Jeffries said, “To the extent that my Republican colleagues are unable to resolve the ongoing Republican civil war, we’ve made clear as Democrats that we are ready, willing and able to find common ground, to enter into a bipartisan path forward. So, we could govern the House in an enlightened fashion that ensures that bipartisan priorities that have significant support from Democrats and Republicans in the House can receive an up or down vote. So that we could move forward and get things done for the American people as opposed to allowing the extremists within the House Republican conference to continue to dominate the agenda.”

He continued, “We will be back in Washington on Tuesday or Wednesday, and we have said from the very beginning of this Congress, as House Democrats, we are willing to find common ground with our Republican colleagues in a bipartisan way whenever and wherever possible, and we’ve demonstrated our willingness to do it.”

Jeffries added, “Democrats provided a majority of the votes necessary to avoid a catastrophic default on our debt that would have crashed the economy. Democrats provided a majority of the votes necessary to avoid a government shutdown default and make sure that we were able to fund the government in a way that addressed the help and safety and the economic well-being of the American people and so we’re ready, willing and able to continue to find that bipartisan path forward.”

