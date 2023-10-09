Lindsey Graham: Bomb Iranian Oil Refineries — ‘Take the War to the Ayatollah’s Backyard’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Monday on FNC’s “America Reports” that the United States should bomb Iranian oil refineries if Hamas starts executing Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Graham said, “Well, for every Israeli or American hostage executed by Hamas, we should take down an Iranian oil refinery. The only way you’re going to keep this war from escalating is to hold Iran accountable.”

He continued, “How much more death and destruction do we have to take from the Iranian regime? I am confident this was planned and funded by the Iranians. Hamas is a bunch of animals who deserve to be treated like animals.”

He added, “Take it to the Iranians. If you harm one American in Syria by using your Iranian militia against us in Syria, if you escalate the war by urging Hezbollah to attack Israel in the north, if Hamas kills one American Israeli hostage, we’re going to blow up your oil refineries and put you out of business. It is now time to take the war to the Ayatollah’s backyard.”

Graham concluded, “They think it’s about stopping efforts between Saudi and the United States doing a peace deal. I want to let the Iranians know we are more intent on doing this deal more than ever. Efforts to undercut Saudi Arabia and Israel is going to fail. They are a legitimate military target. Nine Americans are death because the Ayatollah planned an attack. They are threatening to execute innocent hostages. God’s sake tell the Ayatollah if you kill one hostage you launch another attack by Hezbollah against Israel you are going to blow your oil off the map.”

