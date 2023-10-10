Tlaib Avoids Questions, Won’t Comment on Hamas Murdering Babies, Raping Women

On Tuesday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) avoided questions from Fox Business Network and Fox News Channel Correspondent on Hamas terrorists decapitating babies, murdering children, and raping women in Israel and why she still has a Palestinian flag outside her office.

Vaughn asked, “Congresswoman, Hamas terrorists have cut off baby’s heads and burned children alive. Do you support Israel’s rights to defend themselves against this brutality?” As Vaughn was beginning the question, Tlaib said, “I’m so sorry, I can’t right now.”

After Tlaib didn’t respond, Vaughn followed up, “You can’t comment about Hamas terrorists chopping off baby’s heads?”

Other questions from Vaughn that Tlaib avoided were, “Congresswoman, do you have a comment on Hamas terrorists chopping off baby’s heads?” “You have nothing to say about Hamas terrorists chopping off baby’s heads?” “Do you condone what Hamas has done, chopping off baby’s heads, burning children alive, raping women in the street?” The latter question drew a quizzical look from Tlaib.

Vaughn also asked, “You have no comment about children’s heads being chopped off?” And “Congresswoman, why do you have the Palestinian flag outside your office, if you do not condone what Hamas terrorists have done to Israel?”

After the Congresswoman got into an elevator, Vaughn also asked Tlaib, “Do Israeli lives not matter to you?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett