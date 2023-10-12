Jeh Johnson on Israel War: ‘There’s an American Interest in This Fight’

Former DHS secretary Jeh Johnson said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that because Americans were murdered and taken hostage during the Hamas terror attacks in Israel, there is a U.S. interest.

Co-anchor Dana Perino said, “How does this get more complicated now there’s confirmed 25 Americans were killed and upwards of that maybe, hostages?”

Johnson said, “And American hostages too.”

Perino said, “American hostages yes, speak to that if you would.”

Johnson said, “There’s an American interest in this fight. There’s an American interest, there’s been American casualties, victims of the terrorist attack and we have an intense interest.”

He added, “I’m glad to see the U.S. Navy has moved closer to the hot spot here to provide a warning to Iran and others in the region that we’re on the case basically. There are American interests at stake.”

Co-anchor Bill Hemmer said, “What I find fascinating is your comment about Israel and acting. They must act quickly because they know world opinion will turn against them very fast. I would imagine even some of our European allies sometime very soon may say something that will be disconcerted to you and Antony Blinken and even President Biden, et cetera, that we will not accept. But Hamas has done, they’ve been lying in the grass for the past six years.”

Johnson said, “Correct.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN