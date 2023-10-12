Pence to Trump: ‘Hezbollah Aren’t Smart, They’re Evil’ — America Stands with Israel

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a 2024 GOP presidential candidate, said Thursday on News Radio 610’s “New Hampshire Today” that former President Donald Trump was wrong about Hezbollah being “smart.”

Pence was responding to Trump’s comments during a speech in Florida on Wednesday, where he called Hezbollah “smart” and criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Pence said, “This is no time for the former president or any other American leader to be sending any message other than America stands with Israel.”

He continued, “Hezbollah aren’t smart, they’re evil. The former president also said when Russia invaded Ukraine in a similar, unprovoked, unconscionable invasion a year-and-a-half ago, he said Vladimir Putin was a genius. I will tell you that all the blame here lies at the feet of Hamas and the Russian military in these unprovoked invasions. They need to be held to account. America need to stand as leader of the free world and as arsenal of the democracy.”

Pence added, “I’ve been very clear that voices in the Republican Party like Donald Trump, or Ron DeSantis or Vivek Ramaswamy who have been signaling retreat from America’s role as leader of the free world in Eastern Europe, who have been suggesting we have no national interest in supporting the Ukraine military, it has only emboldens the enemies of the free world.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN