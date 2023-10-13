Maher: College Students Reacted to the Hamas Slaughter of Israeli Civilians by Saying, ‘Very Fine People on Both Sides’

During the opening monologue to his “Real Time” show on Friday, comedian Bill Maher reacted to college students attacking Israel and justifying Hamas’ attack against Israel last week by stating that the students “went full Trump and said, there [are] very fine people on both sides.”

Maher said, “I’m sure you saw Hamas, the terrorist group that runs Gaza, broke into Israel, killed over 1,300 people, men, women, and children. And then the college kids in America went full Trump and said, there [are] very fine people on both sides. What is going on? 34 Harvard student associations signed a letter that basically threw their lot in with the killers. But there was a backlash, because some CEO said, when these kids now go for a job, they’re going to be blacklisted.”

He then quipped, “And a lot of the students are still standing by their position to support the war criminals, but they strenuously object to the word blacklist. Even Kanye said, that is some antisemitic bullsh*t.”

Later in the show, Maher stated that he doesn’t think these students are bigoted against Jews, but just have a narcissistic and inaccurate desire to be social justice warriors.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett