McCarthy: Jim Jordan Will Get the Votes for House Speaker

Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that he believed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) will get the votes to be the next speaker of the House.

Reporter Manu Raju said, “Can Jim Jordan continue to run here?”

McCarthy said, “Yes, yes.”

Raju said, “He only got 152 votes.”

McCarthy said, “Yeah, but he’ll get there. I don’t see a problem with him not getting there. I think look, people have been here a long time. We’ve now elected a speaker designee and I think people can go home and be with their family and come back. He will be able to talk to those dozen we’ll be able to get there.”

Raju said, “What makes you so confident? More than 50 votes? What is he going to have to do?”

McCarthy said, “I’ve been through this many times and see where we’re at and where the conference is. Steve only had 110. 155 is a lot more than 110. Steve thought he would start at 150. That’s why I thought he had a challenge. He was in a much stronger position. I came in, I had 180 some. We had struggles. So I think I was more than Paul, he had less than that or something. Pelosi had less. I see it coming together.”

He added, “I don’t think it will take 15 rounds I think he will be able to get it in the first one.”

