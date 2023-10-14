Brooks: We Should Have Package of Israel, Ukraine, ‘Maybe’ Border Money for ‘Stable World Order’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that he wants to make sure Republicans in Congress fund Ukraine aid and argued that to accomplish this, Ukraine aid should be linked to aid for Israel. He added that “maybe” money for the southern border should be included in this package, which would be one that says that “we are just going to fund things that’ll create a stable world order.”

Brooks said the Republican Party “was the party of anti-Communism. It was the party of an American-led world order. It was the party of containment against Russia — against the Soviet Union. And now, it’s very much the opposite. And as I look at the Republican Party, I just want to make sure they’re going to fund Ukraine. I just want to make fund — I think they should link Ukraine aid to Israel aid and maybe the southern border aid, and say, we are just going to fund things that’ll create a stable world order.”

Brooks also stated that while he agrees with the idea of eradicating Hamas, but we’re going to have to figure out how that actually works in practice.

