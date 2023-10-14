Maher: ‘Your Moral Compass Is Broken’ if You’re a Lefty Siding with a Regressive Terror Group over Progressive Israel

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher blasted those on the left who have thrown themselves behind Hamas — a group with backwards values — against the far more progressive Israelis, and stated that if you think supporting Hamas is a left-wing, progressive cause, “your moral compass is broken.”

Maher said, “It’s just amazing to me that the American left, so much of it, throws their lot in with people whose values — I hope they don’t share. … The Israelis look like us, in most ways, values-wise.”

He added, “Religious tolerance, that doesn’t exist in Gaza. … Female freedom, free and fair elections, free speech, gay rights, I see these Queers for Palestine.”

Author and Tablet Magazine columnist James Kirchick responded by joking that Queers for Palestine has a “sister organization, Blacks for the KKK. By the way, I’m a gay man, I’ve lived in Berlin, this is a level of masochism that even I cannot comprehend.”

Maher then listed other areas — like treatment of children and gender equality — where Hamas has backwards values. He then stated, “The fact that these people think that this is where they should be aligned with, that these are the values that you support.”

He added, “So, for those of you [who are like], Bill, you make fun of the left more than you used to, because this is how you define it. That’s why, because you think this is the left. Your moral compass is broken.”

