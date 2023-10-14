Pompeo: ‘If You Want to Stop the Carnage, the Answer is to Eliminate Hamas, to Go at the Iranian Regime’

Friday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed his concern about how the Biden administration was handling a threat potentially triggered by the Israel-Hamas war.

Pompeo suggested the solution to pursue involved going at the “source of the problem,” which he said was the Iranians.

“Are you concerned with this blowing up into some global pro-Palestinian — we’ve already seen attacks around the world,” host Jesse Watters said. “Do you think that the Biden administration has a handle on how big this could blow?”

“You know, I’m worried that they don’t. I must say, I worry that they are actually worrying about that too much,” Pompeo replied. “They’ve already started to try and limit the capacity of Israelis to do what they need to do. If you want to stop the carnage of what took place on October 7, if you want to stop the carnage, the answer is to eliminate Hamas, to go at the Iranian regime in a way that it can no longer do this, whether it’s the Shia militias in Iraq or the Houthis in Yemen, or the Hezbollah folks in Lebanon.”

“You have to go at the source of the problem, which is the Iranians,” he continued. “And, you know, I am convinced that if we do that, and we do that with seriousness, we can convince large parts of the Muslim world that is in their best interest, too. Make no mistake about it — the terrorist Hamas organization and the folks that Hezbollah make life worse for the people that they subjugate as well. We have to make that argument. We have to deliver American power and we have to permit Israel to have the time and the space that it needs to do what they ought to do and what duty requires them to do to keep the Israeli people safe.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor