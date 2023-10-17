PBS: Israeli Forces Found ‘Iranian-Made’ Mortars that Show ‘Iran Is Directly Supplying Weaponry to Hamas in This Fight’

On Monday’s “PBS NewsHour,” PBS Special Correspondent Leila Molana-Allen reported that Israeli soldiers located “Iranian-made mortar rounds” in villages that were attacked by Hamas terrorists, and that these are “the first material evidence that Iran is directly supplying weaponry to Hamas in this fight.”

Molana-Allen stated, “Having beaten back hundreds of Hamas fighters after a long, brutal fight on the border with Gaza, as Israeli soldiers carried out the grim job of clearing victims’ homes, they found a new source of terror. In the villages that were attacked by Hamas on Saturday, the Israel[i] Defense Forces found a huge cache of weaponry, thousands of pieces, and they suspect that Hamas planned a much longer fight. Scattered amidst the carnage, hand grenades, anti-tank mines, artillery rounds, North Korean-manufactured rocket-propelled grenades, improvised rocket launchers, and, vitally, Iranian-made mortar rounds, the first material evidence that Iran is directly supplying weaponry to Hamas in this fight.”

She then played a clip of an IDF soldier saying, “This is made in Iran, no doubt about it. We knew they had those. We knew they had mortars, but these Iranian mortars, this is the first time that we’ve seen it [in] this battle.”

