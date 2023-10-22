Liz Cheney: Biden Providing Better International Leadership than Trump

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden was providing better international leadership than former President Donald Trump.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “The attack was on October 7, a Saturday. I this it was Wednesday that Donald Trump gave a speech in which he insults Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister, said the attacks wouldn’t have happened if he had been president, and said that Netanyahu let him down.

He asked, “He insulted the defense minister of Israel called him a jerk and praised Hezbollah and did it surprise you that Trump could say all of that about the prime minister while they were still burying dead?”

Cheney said, “They were appalling comments. You know, you’re absolutely right, that there should a response, I think that every Republican member of Congress ought to be asked about think comments. Every Republican candidate for the presidency ought to be asked about this comments.”

She added, “Donald Trump, that he reportedly shared Israeli intelligence with the Russians very early in his term. He also, as we know now from the indictments that we’ve seen from Jack Smith, shared high lit classified military documents relating to a military action potentially against Iran. He shared that with Mark Meadow’s ghost writers and political consultants according to the indictments. So if you think about not only is he out there advocating for and complementing America’s adversaries and terrorist organizations that slaughter innocents, he also seems to have shared very highly classified intelligence information both ours and the Israeli’s, in fact, with adversaries. So I think it is simply the latest example of why Donald Trump is not fit to be president of the United States.”

Tapper said, “Who do you think is providing better leadership on the international stage right now, Biden or Trump?”

Cheney said, “Oh, certainly Biden.”

