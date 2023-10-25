Dershowitz: The Gay and Trans ‘Students for Palestine’ Should Go Volunteer in Gaza

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz urged the students who have blamed Israel for the Hamas terrorist attacks against it to go volunteer in Gaza, especially members of groups representing gay and transgender students for Palestine. He also argued that the willingness of these groups to overlook Hamas’ treatment of women, gay people, and transgender people is the “best proof that this is all antisemitism” because “these protestors are willing to give them a pass on these core issues, as long as they also hate Jews and the nation-state of the Jewish people.”

Dershowitz stated, “[L]et these students who signed this demonstration blaming it all on Israel, let them go and volunteer, gay students for Palestine, in Gaza, transgender students for Palestine, in Gaza. You know how long they would last? One day, they’d be hanging from the rafters. The best proof that this is all antisemitism…is that these groups that they support hate gays — they hang them — hate transgender people, hate women, treat them as third-class citizens. And yet, these protestors are willing to give them a pass on these core issues, as long as they also hate Jews and the nation-state of the Jewish people. This is Nazism [2023].”

