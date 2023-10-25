Raskin: With Speaker Johnson, ‘Trump Cemented His Hold’ over the GOP

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” with newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) in the position, former President Donald Trump “cemented his hold over the Republican Party.”

Raskin said, “Well, you cannot get to the right of Mike Johnson in the MAGA caucus. It’s just inconceivable that you could get to the right of him.”

He continued, “When we say he opposes democracy, we know that from his giving a legal gloss and finish to all of Donald Trump’s arguments about electoral fraud, and making the independent state legislature doctrine argument, which the Supreme Court unfortunately did not decide on. But if he’s not for democracy what’s he for? He is for theocracy and wants a nationwide ban on abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest. He voted against affirming women’s right to travel across state lines for the purposes of obtaining health care.”

He continued, “He’s also voted against reaffirming women’s contraceptive rights. He is a real enemy of Social Security, from my’s perspective. He wanted to increase the age of Social Security retirement to 70 years old. He’s very much in the Steve Bannon mode of trying to dismantle the regulatory state, by which they mean democracy itself.”

Raskin added, “So, he’s a decent guy, and he’s a nice guy, but nobody should be fooled by it. Donald Trump cemented his hold over the Republican Party today, and he is in control of the House of Representatives right now.”

