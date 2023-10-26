Dem Rep. Pingree: People Don’t Hunt with ‘Military-Style Assault Weapon with Multiple Ammunition with It’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME) stated that Maine does have a lot of guns, “But if you’re going hunting for a deer, you’re not taking a military-style assault weapon with multiple ammunition with it.” And that the one thing that was out of place in the Lewiston shooting “was an assault rifle, a weapon that was designed just to kill people.”

Pingree stated, “[T]here’s been a long tradition in Maine of Republicans and Democrats saying — as you often hear — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and other people in northern New England say — we’ve got a strong gun tradition in our state, we just can’t go against that. And you never know in political life when the tipping point will hit, but it just felt today like when this was happening in our state and people were looking around, saying, oh my goodness, what are we going to do about this? Well, the one thing that was out of place in that picture was an assault rifle, a weapon that was designed just to kill people. And, as I said, we have a lot of guns in our state. But if you’re going hunting for a deer, you’re not taking a military-style assault weapon with multiple ammunition with it.”

