Joy Behar: Speaker Johnson Is a ‘Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Republicans unanimously voted in Mike Johnson as the 56th speaker of the House.”

Goldberg said, “This guy doesn’t believe that the election was fair. He thinks that you can have an abortion in the middle of having a baby because clearly he doesn’t know how women’s bodies work. Is this the guy we really want sitting in there?:”

Behar said, “He looks mild-mannered.”

Goldberg asked, “Does he?”

Behar continued, “Well he has glasses. But at least Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan have the decency to look evil. This guy is like a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Just watch him supposedly mild-mannered but anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ, anti-climate change. He’s a big taker of fossil fuel money.”

She added, “By the way, the hubris of these Republicans to go against the will of the American people. The American people are all in for women’s rights, gay rights, climate change, things happening to fix the environment so we don’t all die on this planet or drown on this planet. They have, I call that hubris because they are not listening to the American people. Next year we’re going to fix you.”

