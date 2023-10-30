Eric Holder: ‘Hate Lives in the Body of This Country’

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said Monday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that “hate lives in the body of this country” while discussing a rise in hate crimes in the United States in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

Anchor Jen Psaki said, “Here at home we’re seeing a rapidly growing number of chilling incidents that have intensified the very real fear and anxiety that so many Americans are feeling right now. We learned this afternoon a man was arrested and faces federal charges for making anti-Semitic threats against a sitting U.S. Senator. This evening Nevada Senator Jackie Rosen who is Jewish has confirmed she was the target.”

She continued, “Cornell University officials are asking for the FBI’s help after a series of messages threatening violence against the schools Jewish community. Again, it’s only in the last 72 hours I’m talking about these threats.”

Holder said, “We need understand that hate lives in the body of this country and it has for almost since we became a nation. I worked on anti-hate crime matters when I was U.S. attorney here in Washington D.C., during the Clinton administration. We also had a record number of cases when I was attorney general during the Obama administration. I think we need to denounce this wherever it is we see it. We also need to make sure that we hold people accountable who engage in these kinds of activities.”

